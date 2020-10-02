Physicians Formula

Murumuru Butter Bronzer

$14.95 $9.59

WARM ISLAND GLOW - Give your face the radiant goddess glow of the tropics Pick your color and watch your look gently transform as the refined pearls and soft-focus pigments smooth and brighten your skin tone with a subtle shimmer finish NOURISHING AND MOISTURIZING - Made with a blend of murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter, and tucuma butter from the nutrient-rich Amazon, this makeup is packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that soften, condition, and moisturize the skin SMOOTH APPLICATION - Whether you use a makeup brush or even just your fingers, cosmetics from the Murumuru Butter Collection glide on with ease and seamlessly blend into the skin for attractive all-day coverage MADE FOR SENSITIVE SKIN - Physicians Formula makeup is specifically formulated with your health and comfort in mind That's why we use high-quality hypoallergenic and natural ingredients, leaving you looking and feeling beautiful from the inside out CRUELTY-FREE – All Physicians Formula foundations, eye makeup, lipsticks, and other cosmetics are always cruelty-free and never test on animals "Ultra-luxurious bronzer, infused with Murumuru Butter, delivers a radiant Brazilian goddess glow. Moisturizing wonder features ultra-refined pearl and soft-focus pigments that smooth skin texture, brighten skin tone and deliver a gorgeous bronze finish. May Contain: Iron Oxides, Red 7 Lake, Titanium Dioxide