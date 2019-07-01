Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
promoted
Revlon
Photoready Primer, Shadow & Sparkle Pop Art
C$9.35
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Color Name:POP ART. Create multiple looks with one easy-to-use palette. Each features a primer, three highly pigmented shadows, and a shimmer top coat.
More from Revlon
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Revlon Photoready Eye Contour Kit In Electric
C$10.49
C$6.73
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Super Lustrous Crème Lipstick In Mink
C$9.49
C$4.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted