Revlon

Photoready Prime Plus Brightening & Skin Tone Evening Primer

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Brightening & Skin Tone Evening Primer instantly creates a pristine canvas, while improving the appearance of your skin over time. What's In: Vitamin C, Lactic Acid, Lemon Extract. What's Out: Parabens, artificial dyes, sulfates & phtalates.