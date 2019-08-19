Bioderma

Photoderm Max Spray Spf 50+ 200ml

£17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

The maximum anti-UVB efficacy and unmatched ""extreme anti-UVA"" performance of Photoderm MAX Spray safely protect against sunburn, prevent sun intolerance reactions and combat premature cutaneous ageing.. A major advance against risks of cell damage, its exclusive patented Cellular BIOprotection® complex* provides optimum protection for the skin cells.. The ultra-light texture of Photoderm MAX Spray leaves the skin feeling extremely soft. Perfectly colourless when applied, Photoderm MAX Spray spreads very easily, leaving no oily film or white marks.. Non-comedogenic, Photoderm MAX Spray is water-resistant and photostable.. Photoderm MAX Spray is fragrance-free and ensures excellent tolerance..