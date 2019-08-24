Who wants flawless, silky soft and smooth feeling skin? Ummmmm, EVERYONE! Saddle up and meet your new ride or die, the Photo Focus™ Matte Primer Stick. Glide this primer on to freshly cleansed skin prior to applying foundation to tighten pores, blur imperfections and eliminate that oily shine in your T-zone. Dries in a flash to a smooth flawless, matte finish. The Matte Primer Stick makes the perfect travel companion. Tuck it into your back pocket for a quick touch up or a pop of Argan Oil enriched hydration throughout the day. So rev your engines, Wild One, because, with that gorgeous complexion, of yours, you are going to go far.