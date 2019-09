Smashbox

Photo Finish Primer Water

• Immediately moisturizes, soothes & adds radiance • Preps skin for makeup application • Instantly absorbs into skin for lasting hydration • Leaves skin looking ultra soft without adding shine • Revitalizing electrolytes reawaken skin & restore moisture • Can be used as a setting spray • Use to refresh makeup throughout the day • Ideal for all skin types • Cruelty-free • Vegan