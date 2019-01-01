Smashbox

Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer

Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Foundation Primer is an Allure Best of Beauty winner. It works for all skin types but is ideal for oily and combination skin. It pairs best with liquid or cream foundation. This primer is non-acnegenic and ophthalmologist tested. This oil-free, mattifying face primer helps blur flaws, reduce the appearance of pores and controls oils for up to 8 hours. Dramatically reduces the look of pores . Mattifies shine & controls oil all day . Smoothes & preps skin for makeup . Won't clog pores or cause breakouts . Water-resistant, smooth-glide texture. Leaves a soft, even finish . Cruelty-free. Vegan. Warm with fingers before applying. Smooth a sheer layer over clean, moisturized skin. . Wear alone, under Studio Skin foundation or even over makeup. . Pat over or under makeup anywhere you need a bit of shine control.. 97% saw the look of pores minimized* . 96% felt makeup went on smoother*. 93% said it worked well with their skin tone** . 90% said it helped makeup last all day** . 90% said makeup required fewer touch-ups** . *In a consumer study on 99 women after 1 use. **In a consumer study on 99 women after 1 week of us. Formulated without Parabens, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Phthalates, Oil, Fragrance & Talc. Web ID: 1506566.