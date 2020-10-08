WELOVE

Photo Clip String Lights

✨UNIQUE DESIGN: Each clip contains an LED light. This product included 20 clear photo clips; each clip contains an LED that emits warm white light, it looks beautiful when turn on in the night. New Ideal for hanging photos, it looks beautiful when turn on in the night. ✨MULTINATIONAL: The beautiful photos with light are so cool for room, new functional string lights for holiday, courtship, a perfect Lighting Decoration for living room, studies, dormitories, galleries etc. memories with soft glow warm white light; pleasantly and specially. ✨POWERED: Requires 3 AA batteries (Battery Not Included!) There is a small battery box with ON/OFF. Easy installation at anywhere and anytime, energy-saving and eco-friendly. ✨WIDE USE: Not just a string lights, also an Ideal showcase for photos, artworks, memos and more. Create Romantic Atmosphere, every LED bulbs equipped with a transparent clip can cleverly strings up your so much cherish. ✨SPECIFICATION: Length of the wire light is 7.2ft/2.2 m with 20 LED, Length of the wire light is10.5ft/ 3.2 meters with 30 LED, Length of the wire light is 13.7ft/ 4.2 meters with 40 LED, Length of the wire light is 17ft/ 5.2 meters with 50 LED, the single size of the clip is 2.2inchx0.6inch x0.8inch. LED Photo Clip String Lights Home Decor Indoor/Outdoor, Battery Powered String Lights Lamp for Home/Party/Christmas Decoration Christmas Birthday Wedding Party Festival Decor (Warm White) Feature of the LED Photo Lights: Beautiful in the night Low power consumption Energy saving and eco- friendly Easy to operation Cold light source, no heat Small size, easy to carry Can be put or hung on everywhere, such as: walls, windows, doors, floors, Christmas trees ,classroom, dormitory or and etc Specifications of the Decoration Lights : Material: Plastic Material Pendant color: transparent clips Color: Warm white / RGB LED/Clip Count: 20, 30,40,50 Length of the String Lights: 7.2ft/2.2 m with 20 LED, 10.5ft/ 3.2 meters with 30 LED ,13.7ft/ 4.2 meters with 40 LED ,17ft/ 5.2 meters with