All the germs you touch, you transfer to your phone. Because we store our phones in dark, warm places that bacteria breeds and grows on our phones. It is like a petri dish in your pocket! While we know it is important to wash our hands to stay healthy, we never wash the one thing we touch the most - our phones. It has become the third hand we never wash. To stay healthy we must keep our hands and phones germ *. On average, a cell phone is 18x dirtier than a public restroom. In fact, 1 in 6 cell phones have fecal matter on them. While some germs are good for you, the bacteria found on your phone is the type you do not want to come in contact with daily or pass along to others. PhoneSoap is proud to be the first and only cell phone charger that disinfects your phone while it charges. There is no need to learn a new habit to use PhoneSoap. Simply * your charging cable with a PhoneSoap because with PhoneSoap, a charged phone is a cleaned phone. Inside your PhoneSoap 3.0, you will find two scientifically proven germicidal UVC lights and reflective paint to wrap the light completely around your device. This light is the safest way to clean your phone because it uses no liquid, no harsh chemicals and no heat. It kills 99.99% of all germs every time you use it! When you close the lid, the UV lights start automatically and run for 10 minutes. A blue light glowing through the lightning bolt signifies your phone is being sanitized. When the sanitizing process is done, the UV lights will automatically shut off. You can remove your phone or keep it inside while it charges all night. PhoneSoap fits all phones with their case on, including the iPhone 8 Plus! But beyond that you can sanitize whatever fits inside such as: credit cards, keys, smart watches, headphones and so on. Included in Purchase: PhoneSoap 3.0, Power plug, and Microfiber Pad.