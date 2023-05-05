PopSockets

Phone Grip With Expanding Kickstand – Rose Tidepool

$24.99

Easily swap the top to change your style Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch videos hands-free Use with a PopSockets PopMount 2 and go hands free Sticks best to smooth hard plastic cases. Sticks to iPhone 11/12; will not stick to iPhone 11/12 Pro or iPhone 11/12 Pro Max without a suitable case For generic wireless chargers, easily remove the top to wirelessly charge your phone PopSockets PopGrip Tidepool Collection features a swappable PopTop with a translucent top, filled with shiny sparkles, baubles, and trinkets suspended in sealed fluid. Part stylish phone accessory, part opposable thumb for your phone. PopSockets PopGrip lets you take selfies, text with ease, or stand your phone up on a table. When you’re done, it collapses flat. Did we mention each PopSockets PopGrip includes a swappable PopTop? Switching out your PopTop for another or remove it completely for wireless charging capabilities. PopSockets PopGrip: Will not stick to silicone, highly textured cases and many soft cases. Diameter: 1.5 inches (38.82mm), Height: .29 inches (7.46mm) when collapsed, .97 inches (24.71mm) when expanded. PopSockets offers its customers a limited, 3-year warranty on its products from the date of purchase. For full warranty details, please contact PopSockets.