Outerknown

Phoenix Puffer

$198.00 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Outerknown

Detailing Lightweight quilted puffer inspired by vintage military jacket liners. 700-fill-power down that's light as a feather and exceptionally warm. Quilting creates a soft texture and holds the down in place. The recycled polyester shell is water- and wind-resistant. Oversized patch pockets, metal snaps, and OK patch at back neck.