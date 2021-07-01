Urban Outfitters

Phoenix Plunging Tie-back Tank Top

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 60758265; Color Code: 001 All wrapped up in this cropped tank top from UO built in a tie-back design. Soft cotton hugs the body with a slim fit and plunging neckline. Fitted with thick shoulder straps that cross at the back. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 19" - Length: 14"