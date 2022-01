Alex Mill

Phoebe Pant In Recycled Denim

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alex Mill

Fits true to size. High waisted Kiran is 5'9.5" and wearing a size 2 Size 2 measures 28.38" around the waist and 40.75" around the hip. Front rise measures 11.25", inseam measures 27.5" See size guide for additional measurements