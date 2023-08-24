Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Phlur
Phlur Father Figure Eau De Parfum
$96.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Chanel
Chance Eau Fraîche Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
$275.00
Chanel
Chanel
Chance Eau Fraîche Eau De Toilette Spray
BUY
$226.00
Chanel
Chanel
Chance Eau Fraîche Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
$165.00
Chanel
Chanel
Chance Eau Fraîche Eau De Toilette Spray
BUY
$136.00
Chanel
More from Phlur
Phlur
Solar Power Eau De Parfum
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
Phlur
Eau De Parfum 50 Ml
BUY
$96.00
Anthropologie
Phlur
Missing Person Body Lotion
BUY
$36.00
Phlur
Phlur
Missing Person Candle
BUY
$45.00
Phlur
More from Fragrance
Obvious
Un Bois
BUY
$199.00
Libertine Parfumerie
Phlur
Phlur Father Figure Eau De Parfum
BUY
$96.00
Sephora
Sweet Tooth
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Caramel Edition, 30ml/1oz Edp
BUY
$29.98
Walmart
Chanel
Chance Eau Fraîche Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
$275.00
Chanel
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted