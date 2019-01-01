SkinCeuticals

Phloretin Cf

At Beauty Sense

This broad-spectrum treatment provides advanced environmental protection to defend skin against the reactive molecules (including free radicals) that are known to cause cellular damage. In addition to its superior antioxidant capabilities, it has been proven to correct existing damage from the inside out. Skin Type: Normal, Oily, Combination Features and Benefits: Provides advanced environmental protection against UVA and UVB radiation Stimulates collagen synthesis to improve signs of aging Diminishes hyperpigmentation and accelerates cellular renewal to retexture skin Once absorbed, this serum can’t be washed or rubbed off. It remains effective for a minimum of 72 hours, making it an excellent addition to sunscreen.