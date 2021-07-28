SkinCeuticals

Phloretin Cf®

Key Ingredients 2% Phloretin: Derived from apples and the root bark of fruit trees including apple, pear, and grapefruit, this antioxidant neutralizes damaging free radicals, helps improve cell turnover, and improves the appearance of discoloration 10% L-ascorbic Acid: Lauded for its superior antioxidant benefits, this highly potent form of pure vitamin C neutralizes damaging free radicals and protects against oxidative stress while providing visible anti-aging benefits 0.5% ferulic acid: A plant-based antioxidant, ferulic acid neutralizes free radicals and enhances the antioxidant benefits of vitamins C and E. Ingredients aqua / water / eau, dipropylene glycol, alcohol denat., ascorbic acid, butylene glycol, triethyl citrate, phloretin, ferulic acid