Diptyque

Philosykos Solid Perfume

$91.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Transport yourself to the incredible Greek Islands with this solid fragrance that captures the alluring properties of the fig tree in all its glory. Its crisp barky leaves, ripe fruit, milky sap and a hint of white cedar gives the scent its alluring depth. Fragrance notes: Fig, coriander, pepper, blackcurrant, coconut, cedar and benzoin. Pair it with: diptyque Philosykos EDT diptyque Philosykos Body Lotion diptyque Philosykos Travel Spray (Pre-Filled)