Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Cat-print Stretch Leggings

$334.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini cat-print stretch leggings cat-print stretch leggings from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini featuring black/white, all-over graphic print, elasticated waistband, cropped leg and stretch-design. Made in Italy Composition Polyamide 86%, Spandex/Elastane 14% Washing instructions Hand Wash Wearing The model is 1.78 m wearing size 40 Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18680998 Brand style ID: A03275749