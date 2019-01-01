Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Philosophy
Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini
£893.00
£447.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
White cotton blend flared maxi dress from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini featuring a v-neck, a pleated design and a lace detail.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Satin Dress With Ties
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
Roksanda
Chandra Feather-skirt Silk-faille Gown
$4330.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Magda Butrym
Kunduz Feather-embellished Silk Dress
$7615.00
$2286.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Free People
Midnight Medley Lace Dress
£478.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Philosophy
Philosophy
Chocolate Dipped Shortbread Duo Shower Gel Gift Set
£17.50
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Philosophy
Amazing Grace Candle
$40.00
$24.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Philosophy
Pumpkin Icing Shower Gel
$28.00
from
QVC
BUY
Philosophy
Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
& Other Stories
Gathered A-line Maxi Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted