Philodendron Heartleaf

The Philodendron Heartleaf is a fast-growing, easy, vining plant. Its graceful, heart-shaped leaves are dark and glossy green in color but almost look transparent at times. Native to Africa and the Canary Islands, the Heartleaf can be grown as a trailer or climber. This full, trailing plant is perfect on top of bookshelves or in a plant hanger where its vines can ‘spill’ out.