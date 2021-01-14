Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Bloomscape
Philodendron Heartleaf
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomscape
Unique and trailing with heart-shaped leaves
Need a few alternatives?
Costa Farms
Indoor Snake Plant
$37.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Rebrilliant
Standwood Metal Garden Stool
$40.99
$36.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Bloomsy Box
Bloomsy Farm Classic
$43.99
from
Bloomsy Box
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
$34.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
More from Bloomscape
Bloomscape
Wellness Collection
$65.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
Bloomscape
Poster Set
$50.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
Bloomscape
Schefflera Arboricola
$195.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
Bloomscape
String Of Succulents Collection
$65.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
More from Plants
Costa Farms
Indoor Snake Plant
$37.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Rebrilliant
Standwood Metal Garden Stool
$40.99
$36.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Bloomsy Box
Bloomsy Farm Classic
$43.99
from
Bloomsy Box
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
$34.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted