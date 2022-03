The Sill

Philodendron Brasil

Meet the Philodendron Brasil, a colorful cultivar of our favorite houseplant, the Philodendron hederaceum or heartleaf Philodendron. Its trailing vines feature dark green heart-shaped leaves with strokes of lime green. It is just as easy to care for as the Philodendron Green, but its striking variegation can benefit from brighter light.