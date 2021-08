Philips

Philips Steam And Go Handheld Garment Steamer

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

The Steam&Go Handheld Garment Steamer provides easier steaming with SmartFlow heated plate. Use vertically or horizontally on difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh clothing - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight & compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!