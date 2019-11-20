Philips Sonicare
Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$49.99$39.99
At Target
The Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is the perfect addition to your dental routine. This electric toothbrush has a built-in pressure sensor that helps protect your gums and teeth from excess brushing pressure. It features high-quality bristles that gives you gentle brushing and helps removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. The brush-sync technology tells you how long you've been using your brush and when it's time to replace it.
