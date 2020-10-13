Philips Sonicare

Philips Sonicare Easyclean Electric Toothbrush

Taking care of your oral health is easy with the Philips Sonicare EasyClean Toothbrush. Utilizing patented Sonic technology, this rechargeable power toothbrush features a slim, easy-to-clean handle and a SimplyClean brush head with contoured bristles that gently removes plaque in hard-to-reach areas. An Easy-start feature helps you acclimate to the Sonicare experience, and the Smartimer and Quadpacer ensure you brush adequately and evenly. For further convenience, the EasyClean toothbrush remains charged for up to two weeks, a great feature for traveling. Compatible with all genuine Philips Sonicare snap-on brush heads. Includes one handle, one SimplyClean brush head, and one charging base. Two year warranty.