Highlights SensIQ technology senses, adapts and cares for your teeth Removes up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush Up to 15x healthier gums in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush Seamless one-touch control with touch-interface design Sleek and compact with premium leatherette travel case with USB charging Includes 1 toothbrush handle, 1 All-in-One brush head, 1 charging stand, 1 travel case Two year warranty Specifications Bristle Type: Bi-Level Bristles Head Type: Full Bristle Material: Nylon Package Quantity: 1 Material: Nylon, Plastic Power Source: Battery Battery: 1 Lithium Ion, Required, Included Warranty: 2 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 82383943 UPC: 075020096289 Item Number (DPCI): 049-11-0199 Origin: Made in the USA and Imported Description A brush that learns and adapts to how you brush, for your most complete clean yet. Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced electric toothbrush. Sensing your every move and adapting to your needs in real time for exceptional care. As you brush, pressure, motion, coverage and more are monitored up to 100 times per second. The brush then adapts automatically in real time for advanced teeth and gum care. BrushSync™ mode-pairing & replacement reminders automatically sync your brush head to the optimal brushing mode and alert you when it's time to replace your brush head for the best results. Includes one Connected Sonicare Prestige toothbrush handle, one premium All-in-One brush head, one frosted charging stand, one Prestige travel case. Two year warranty. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.