Remove more tooth-decaying plaque and avoid cavities with the Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control rechargeable electric toothbrush HX6211. The snap-on ProResults plaque control brush head features curved bristles to match the shape of your teeth for a superior clean that removes up to 6x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. The Easy-start feature slowly increases the power of the brush as you get used to the Sonicare experience and the Smartimer encourages a full 2 minutes brushing time. An ergonomic handle with intrinsic grip makes it easy and comfortable to hold the brush, and the two-color battery charge indicator lets you know when it’s time to recharge. This kit includes 1 Philips Sonicare 2 Series rechargeable toothbrush, 1 ProResults plaque control brush head, and 1 charger