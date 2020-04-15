Philips Norelco

Oneblade Hybrid Electric Trimmer And Shaver, Qp2520/70

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new electric grooming technology designed for men who wear facial styles, beards, or stubble. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair. The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable. The replaceable OneBlades last up to four months (based on two full shaves per week; actual results may vary).