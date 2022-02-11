Philips

Hue White Led Smart Button Starter Kit, 3 A19 Smart Bulbs, 1 Smart Button & 1 Hue Hub (works With Alexa, Apple Homekit & Google Assistant)

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

WHAT'S IN THE BOX: Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White A19 60W LED Smart bulbs (able to fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans ); Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates VOICE ACTIVATED: By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience EASY & VERSATILE: The Hue Smart button is easy to use and install. Equipped with magnets, tape, and a wall bracket, the button can be placed in multiple locations in multiple ways. No hard-wiring required. Control your lights without touching your smart phone. SCHEDULE YOUR OWN CUSTOM LIGHT SCENES: With the Philips Hue App you can set routines to help you feel energized in the morning, have your lights detect when you arrive home, or turn the smart lights off gradually as you head to bed. EXPAND YOUR PHILIPS HUE ECOSYSTEM: You can easily expand on your starter kit when you purchase other Hue light points & accessories. Try adding a Hue Tap switch for control without touching your smart phone. Add a Hue Play to set the perfect scene for your next binge-worthy show. Imagine that the minute you get home, your lights turn on to welcome you. No wiring, no electrician, and no hassle. These smart, energy efficient LED bulbs lights are easy to set up, in just three steps! Plus, they seamlessly integrate with your favorite smart devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. Take automation into your own hands by setting timers or routines, and make it look like you're home when you're away or on vacation. Create light schedules to ease you to sleep, wake you up, and even help you concentrate. The Hue Hub supports a whole-home lighting experience with up to 50 light points, both indoors and out. Your possibilities are limitless with the Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit. Simple. Versatile. Control your Hue smart lighting in one room or several with one simple button. Hue Smart Button makes is easy to quickly switch between light scenes or dim with the slightest touch. Place the button anywhere for full lighting control without your smartphone.