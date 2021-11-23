Philips

Philips Hue White And Color Ambiance Bluetooth Enabled Lightstrip Base Kit

At a glance LED Bulb Highlights 80-inch Bluetooth-enabled lightstrip with power adaptor Extend with the Philips Hue Bluetooth-enabled lightstrip extensions up to 32 feet Bring brilliantly colored light to any area of your home with the flexible Lightstrip Set the mood in your room with the Philips Hue Bluetooth app Add the Philips Hue bridge to unlock more features Cut and extend to your liking High light output: 1600 lumen Specifications Light Bulb Count: 1 Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 80 Inches (H) x .4 Inches (W) x .22 Inches (D) Weight: .79 Pounds Lighting Effects: Color Changing Indoor/Outdoor: Indoor Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, Tools Not Provided Wire Color: White Includes: Instructions Light Bulb Color: Multicolored Light Bulb Type: LED Maximum Distance: 6.6 Feet Cord lead length: 80 Inches Number of light settings: 16000000 Material: Plastic Power Source: Electric Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 2 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 79588695 UPC: 046677555337 Item Number (DPCI): 085-02-2885 Origin: Imported Description Get colored smart light anywhere in your home with the latest Philips Hue White and Color ambiance Bluetooth enabled lightstrip. This base kit includes an 80-inch white and color lightstrip, power adapter, and connector box for reattaching cut pieces (only compatible with this model). Need more length? Extend with Philips Hue Bluetooth-enabled 40-inch extensions (up to 32 feet, each sold separately). The Hue lightstrip is flexible, allowing you to bend, shape, cut, and extend it to adapt to your room and decor. Create an immersive experience with smart light by placing it under cabinets, along a bar, or behind entertainment centers. This Hue lightstrip features Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Get hands-free control when you pair with a voice or smart home assistant. (Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit) All Bluetooth-enabled products easily connect to a Hue Bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features like timers, routines, sync with media, and away from home control. The Hue Bridge allows you to add up to 50 lights indoors and outside-for a full smart home experience. LED Bulb Uses energy-efficient LED bulb(s). If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.