Philips

Philips Hue White And Color Ambiance A19 60w Equivalent Led Smart Bulb Starter Kit

$194.00

Buy Now Review It

ABOUT HUE: Philips Hue is the World&rsquo- Leader in Smart Lighting.* What is smart lighting you may ask? It means absolute, 100% control of your home's lighting through your smartphone, tablet, Hue wireless dimmer switches and motion sensors or even with your voice! Philips Hue (using the Hue Hub) provides whole home Smart Lighting coverage, including outdoor spaces, without adding a Wi-Fi extender or clogging up your Wi-Fi signal (up to 50 light points on one single Hub). Fill your home with Hue smart Lightstrips, table lamps, chandelier, recessed-can lights and more. Extend your smart light control outdoors (requires the Hue Hub) with Hue Outdoor smart spot lights, smart pathway lights and smart wall lights. Philips Hue is the only smart lighting product with Energy Star certification and its smart light bulbs last up to 22 years. GOT VOICE? Do you already have a favorite Voice or Smart Home assistant? With the most options for Voice control, Philips Hue Smart Light Bulbs work with any Voice or Smart Home Assistant (Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Microsoft Cortana, IFTTT, Nest, Logitech, SmartThings, Razer, Xfinity). HOW IT WORKS: Hue smart bulbs are wireless connected to the Philips Hue Smart Hub for the optimal, voice-enabled smart home experience! The Hue Hub is sold separately or included in all Philips Hue starter kits, and uses a technology called Zigbee. Thanks to this technology one bulb can transmit a signal to other bulbs, so you don&rsquo-t need to add a Wi-Fi extender to cover all the rooms in your house or clog up your Wi-Fi network with additional Wi-Fi devices. Add up to 50 light points on a single Hue Hub. * According to market share data from leading research bodies in US and Europe- these markets represent over 90% of global sales of both Philips Hue and the Smart Lighting industry.