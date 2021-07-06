Philips

Philips Air Humidifier Series 2000

Philips Air Humidifier 2000 series adds pure moisture to dry environments, quietly creating comfortable air throughout your home. NanoCloud evaporative technology spreads 99% fewer bacteria than ultrasonic*. As the water vapor molecules are so small, they are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloudtechnology spreads 99% fewer bacteria than ultrasonic humidifiers*. NanoCloud technology uses a natural, hygienic evaporation process to ensure optimized performance. Dry air is drawn into the device, pure nano-sized water molecules are then added into the air so humidified air is emitted into the room. It helps you maintain your skin's moisture and reduces itchiness(especially in the winter months) With its 360° design, the humidifier distributes the humidified air evenly throughout the room, preventing wet spots on the floor and on surfaces. The NanoCloud technology also reduces the risk of spreading minerals into the air, thereby preventing white marks from forming on furniture and other surfaces. Digital sensor monitors the air humidity every3 seconds and will turn your humidifier on and off whenever needed, ensuring the humidity is constantly at the right level for your needs. Dedicated sleep mode is uniquely designed to humidify air using the minimum noise level to ensure it works quietly yet efficiently throughout the night. Humidification settings allow for precise humidity control. Choose between 40, 50 and60 percent humidity in the air for maximum comfort. The Philips Humidifier has 3 fan speeds and humidification rate of 200 ml/h on the highest setting. It is perfect for smaller rooms in thehouse, up to 32 m2.** Digital display presents real-time humidityfeedback numerically, as well as showingindicators of water level, timer and modes. Designed to prevent growth and migration ofmold, fungus, algae and bacteria. The specialwick material inhibits 99% bacteria growth*.