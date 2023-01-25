Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Sam Edelman
Philippa Kitten Heel
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sam Edelman
Need a few alternatives?
Nodaleto
Bacara 55mm Glitter Mary-jane Shoes
BUY
£575.00
Farfetch
Repetto
Rose Mary Janes
BUY
£295.00
Repetto
Carel
Ariana Laminated Silver Leather Mary Janes
BUY
£375.00
Carel
Reformation
Mimi Buckle Pump
BUY
£295.00
Reformation
More from Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Jade Heel
BUY
$140.00
Revolve
Sam Edelman
Lior Loafer
BUY
$74.97
$150.00
Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman
Laguna Lug-sole Chelsea Booties
BUY
$170.00
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Linnie Mule
BUY
$140.00
Nordstrom
More from Heels
Nodaleto
Bacara 55mm Glitter Mary-jane Shoes
BUY
£575.00
Farfetch
Repetto
Rose Mary Janes
BUY
£295.00
Repetto
Carel
Ariana Laminated Silver Leather Mary Janes
BUY
£375.00
Carel
Reformation
Mimi Buckle Pump
BUY
£295.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted