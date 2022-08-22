Philip Kingsley

Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

An effective, soothing anti-dandruff shampoo. Dandruff is a huge pain, and a lot of dandruff shampoos are more than a little harsh. Good news: Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo is here to suss out your scalp without drying out your hair or fading your colour. It’s a clarifying, deep cleansing shampoo that addresses the causes of dandruff while also relieving its symptoms. If things are looking a bit flaky and oily up top, this one has your name on it. Why will I love Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo? Gently cleanses the scalp Relieves itchy, flaky skin Won’t fade colour Anti-microbial Clears oil build-up Use daily, or less frequently for a deep cleanse 100% of people said it soothed their scalp* 99% said it cleared their flaky scalp* 250ml Who is Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo for? The good news here is that this shampoo is suitable for all hair textures, from fine and straight to coarse and curly. It also won’t strip your colour away. Great stuff. How should I use Philip Kingsley Flaky Itchy Scalp Shampoo? To get the most out of this anti-dandruff shampoo, you’ll want to give it time to work. Apply it to wet hair and lather well, massaging your scalp gently for a minute or so. At first, you’ll want to use it every time to wash your hair, but once your scalp clears up you can use it less frequently. In between washes with this shampoo, use whichever Philip Kingsley cleanser best suits your hair. Key ingredients: Piroctone Olamine, to relieve flaky, itchy skin Lauryl Betaine, to gently cleanse Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay. *95 person independent consumer perception trial. All participants suffered with dandruff/flaky/itchy scalp