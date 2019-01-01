Suda

Philee Coin Earrings

£282.58

Buy Now Review It

At Suda

Philee Coin Earrings Regular price Sale price €320,00 Tax included. Default Title - €320,00 EUR> Add to Cart Philee is inspired by the shores of Istanbul - just like its namesake, it represents beauty and the nature. Philee is handcrafted with 14k solid gold - features chunky hoops and vintage-inspired double-sided coins. Snapped hinged closure. Sold as pair. Philee weighs 7 g (hoops 2.1 g, coins 4.9 g) and is 20.5 mm in diameter.Designed and handmade with love in Istanbul. All pieces are handmade, each piece may vary slightly. Share Share on Facebook Tweet Tweet on Twitter Pin it Pin on Pinterest