Pharrell Williams Superstar Primeknit

C$180.00 C$85.50

Buy Now Review It

At Adidas

PHARRELL WILLIAMS SUPERSTAR PRIMEKNIT SHOES THE ICONIC TRAINER WITH THE RUBBER SHELL TOE, REIMAGINED WITH PHARRELL. Over the last 50 years, the adidas Superstar shoes have become synonymous with cultural shifts and the game changers who cause them. Enter Pharrell. Multi-talented, curious and explorative, it only makes sense that Pharrell Williams would give the rubber shell toe trainers his own spin. It's practically a tradition.