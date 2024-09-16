Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
ba&sh x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Pharell Wool And Cashmere Cardigan
$450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ba&sh
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie & Fitch
Collared Cardigan
BUY
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Stine Goya
Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$280.00
Stine Goya
Free People
Nocturnal Solid Cardi
BUY
£118.00
Free People
J.Crew
Relaxed Cable-knit Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$188.00
J.Crew
More from ba&sh x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
ba&sh x Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Pharell Wool And Cashmere Cardigan
BUY
$450.00
Ba&sh
More from Sweaters
Abercrombie & Fitch
Collared Cardigan
BUY
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Go Sports Vintage Sunday Crew
BUY
$70.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
GU
Cable Polo Sweater
BUY
$29.90
GU
Stine Goya
Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$280.00
Stine Goya
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted