DALSTRONG

Phantom Series - Japanese High-carbon Sheath (6.5" Boning & Filet)

$64.70

Buy Now Review It

This fits your -. Powerhouse Filet & Boning Knife: Masterfully elegant, perfectly balanced, razor sharp and with exceptional performance, the Phantom Series santoku knife is a statement in refinement, beauty, purity and power. The narrow and flexible blade easily manoeuvres around bones, joints and skin to remove and separate delicate meats. Peak Performance: Mercilessly sharp, the Phantom Series edge is painstakingly honed by experts craftsman to 13-15° and nitrogen cooled for enhanced hardness, flexibility and corrosion resistance. Carefully tapered for minimal drag, the agile blade ensures swift, precise cuts with effortless ease. Hollow ground for even less resistance. The Dalstrong Touch: Full tang and precision forged from a single piece of ice tempered, high-carbon, Japanese AUS-8 steel at 58+ Rockwell hardness, the Phantom Series boasts exceptional sharpness, edge retention, strength and durability. Beautifully engraved, the blade further features a hand polished spine and ergonomic bolster shape for a natural and smooth ‘pinch grip’. Design Perfection: A velvety rich black Spanish pakkawood handle is hand polished and laminated to ensure a heaven like grip with exceptional durability. The traditional Japanese D-shaped handle is expertly engineered to tuck perfectly into the palm of your hand for ultimate control, cut after cut, while the narrow blade design allows for maneuverability and nimble movement like never before. A distinct mosaic pin of brass and copper adds refinement and subtle luxury. Dalstrong Trust: Rocksolid 100% SATISFACTION OR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE, try it risk free. LIFETIME WARRANTY against defect. Renowned Dalstrong customer service and packaging. See why chef's around the world trust and love, 'The Dalstrong Difference'. Now you are slicing with POWER. Dalstrong POWER! .