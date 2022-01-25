The Inkey List

Alpha Hydroxy Acids are water soluble and work on the surface of the skin. They can help nourish the skin while exfoliating and encouraging cell turnover. Use in the PM and protect your skin with SPF during the day. Polyhydroxy acids also known as PHAs have a larger molecular structure than AHAs. They exfoliate in a milder manner when compared to Alpha Hydroxy Acids. And unlike Alpha Hydroxy Acids, they don’t increase your skin’s sun sensitivity or vulnerability to sun damage. They're suitable for all skin types as they penetrate the skin slower causing no irritation.