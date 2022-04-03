Sanceuticals

Cleansing should be a gentle process which is why Sans [ceuticals] have formulated their pH Perfect Body + Hand Wash with a sulphate-free, proprietary blend commonly used in baby-care products. The wash gently cleanses without stripping or disturbing the skin’s pH and moisture barrier to ensure skin feels refreshed, soft and restored. Also crafted with phytoceramides, lychee extract and vitamin B, this hand and body wash is packed skin-loving antioxidants, ceramides and vitamins to ensure every inch of you is hydrated, protected and supple. Key ingredients: Phytoceramides: the skin’s first line of defense against moisture loss and vital for keeping skin smooth and supple. Lychee extract: a powerful antioxidant that protects against oxidative stress, restores skin’s pH and is highly moisturising. Vitamin B: improves hydration and softness, and reduces roughness. It also soothes irritated skin and encourages healing. Cleansing base: unique combination of cleansing ingredients is 100 percent biodegradable, plant derived and extremely gentle for cleansing the skin. Made without: Animal testing, artificial fragrances, sulphates, silicones, petrochemicals, parabens, PEGs, phthalates or artificial colours. Pair it with: sans [ceuticals] Lip Aid sans [ceuticals] Cellular Repair Body + Face Lotion