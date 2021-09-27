PFB

Vanish + Chromabright

C$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At BeautySense

Same ingredients as the original PFB Vanish but we added Dimethylmethoxy Chromanyl Palmitate to lighten dark spots. PFB Vanish with Chromabright® is able to inhibit tyrosinase activity by 37%. PFB Vanish with Chromabright® was 45.9% more effective than Kojic acid and Hydroquinone. Perfect for Dark Spots in: Inside thighs & bikini area Under Arms Chin Nape of neck Acne All ethnic skin types The only Lightening and Ingrown Hair Roll-on on the Market Skin lightening results in 6-8 weeks