Sostter

Pewter Soft Metallic Leather Pocket Backpack

$210.00 $189.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

The Pewter Metallic Leather Pocket Backpack, with super useful adjustable comfortable leather straps that convert to allow the bag to sit comfortably on your back, on the shoulder as a tote bag, and as a handheld, grab bag using the handy top handle. The Pewter Metallic Leather Pocket Backpack is crafted from premium pewter metallic responsibly sourced Italian leather, fully lined, with a soft gold zippered front pocket, and a perfectly designed interior with individual sections to keep all your essentials safe and sound. The top closes securely with a zipper that glides easily for fast access to your gear. A rear discreet external zippered pocket is perfectly placed to keep your essentials close to hand. All hardware is soft gold.