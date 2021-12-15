United States
PETWELL
Therapeutic Dog & Cat Massager
$14.98
At Chewy
Make petting time extra relaxing and healthy with the PetWell Therapeutic Dog & Cat Massager. This handheld massager has four rounded nodes that let you massage away tension and anxiety in your cat or dog. Pets love the full body, muscle-loosening waves of relaxation and you’ll love how easy it is to use! With a sure-grip knob in the middle and four finger nodes that give you superior control, this massager is easy on the hands and a great way to strengthen the bond between you and your furry best buddy.