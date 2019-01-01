Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Sam Edelman

Petty Ankle Boots

$160.00$112.99
At Zappos
Polish off your sleek look when you step out in these Sam Edelman® Petty ankle boots!Suede or leather upper; material shown in color selection.
Featured in 1 story
The Most Comfortable Boots Of 2018, Right This Way
by Marissa Rosenblum