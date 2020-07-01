PetSafe

Petsafe Happy Ride Tagalong Wicker Bicycle Basket

Go pedaling with your pet and enjoy endless adventures with the PetSafe Happy Ride Wicker Bicycle Basket. The weather resistant resin wicker basket supports furry friends up to 13 pounds and safely attaches to the handlebar of your bike. A soft liner keeps your dog comfortable during rides together. Keep your pup secure by attaching the safety tether to his harness. If the sun is shining extra bright, you can use the removable sun shield to keep the sun off of your best friend. At the end of a fun-filled day, easily clean the basket liner by tossing it in the washing machine. PetSafe brand is here to help you and your pet live happy together.