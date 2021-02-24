Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Self-Portrait
Petrol Azaelea Dress
$390.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Self-Portrait
Need a few alternatives?
Amsale
Bow Back Shift Dress
BUY
$385.00
Amsale
Ann Taylor
Tiger Print Puff Sleeve Sweater Shift Dress
BUY
$31.80
$139.00
Ann Taylor
Whistles
Vivian Wedding Dress
BUY
$550.00
$1099.00
Whistles
Sleeper
“atlanta” Linen Dress In Micro Polka Dot
BUY
$224.00
$320.00
Sleeper
More from Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
Green Azaelea Midi Dress
BUY
$400.00
Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
Camellia Dress
BUY
$530.00
Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait
Lace And Satin-trimmed Crepe Playsuit
BUY
$455.00
Net-A-Porter
Self-Portrait
Puff-sleeved Ottoman Minidress
BUY
£182.00
£260.00
My Theresa
More from Dresses
Simone Rocha x H&M
Dress
BUY
$149.00
H&M
Peter Som for Anthropologie
Peter Som For Anthropologie Cressida Tunic Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Maris Midi Sweater Dress
BUY
$99.95
$158.00
Anthropologie
Zara
Blazer Dress
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted