Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Roksanda
Petra Piped Silk-crepe Trousers
$770.00
$308.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion.com
Pink silk crepe trousers by Roksanda
Featured in 1 story
Don't Miss Out On This Year's Last Big Sale Day
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Farrow
Camilla Trouser
$62.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Reiss
High-waisted Tapered Trousers
$195.00
from
Reiss
BUY
Topshop
Cropped Flare Pants
$75.00
from
Topshop
BUY
La Double J
Libellule Rosa Palazzo Pants
€595.00
from
La DoubleJ
BUY
More from Roksanda
Roksanda
Fife Balloon Sleeve Cotton Poplin Dress
£995.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Roksanda
Chandra Feather-skirt Silk-faille Gown
$4330.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Roksanda
Grosgrain-trimmed Shirred Cotton-poplin Midi Dress
$1585.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Roksanda
Tulle-trimmed Crepe Midi Dress
£1095.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted