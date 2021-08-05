PETMAKER

Artificial Grass Puppy Pad

$28.86

DOG TRAINING PADS – Fake grass pee pads are essential dog housebreaking supplies that help to make potty training your puppy or small pet, a bit easier ARTIFICIAL GRASS PUPPY PAD – Puppy pads are also perfect for owners that work long hours or live in apartments by providing a spot for your pets to relieve themselves indoors THREE LAYER SYSTEM – This pet pad encompasses a three-layer system that makes clean up effortless; The mat sits on top of the plastic insert that locks in and allows liquid to drain into the durable collection tray EASY CLEAN-UP – Cleaning the pet bathroom mat is quick and easy. Clean-up consists only of rinsing the three layers with soapy water PRODUCT DETAILS – Materials: Synthetic Plastic (Grass Mat) and Hard Plastic (Tray and Insert). Dimensions: 20” x 25” x 1.25”