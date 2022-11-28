PETKIT

Air Magicube Smart Odor Eliminator – 3.5lbs

$89.99 $67.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 8.4 Inches (H) x 7.01 Inches (W) x 7.01 Inches (D) Weight: 1.5 Kilograms Number of Settings: Variable Wattage Required: 6 Watts Industry or Government Certifications: No Certifications Room Size Range: 300-500 sq. ft. Allergens Captured: Odors, Household Dust Power Source: AC Adapter Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 81594023 UPC: 627843882787 Item Number (DPCI): 083-07-0966 Origin: Imported Description The PETKIT Air Magic Smart Odor Eliminator is an APP controlled Mini Air Purifier which helps remove those stinky animal odors from your home. This is the most considerate design of 2020! If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.