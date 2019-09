This Works

Petitgrain & Jasmine Candle Ltd Edition

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At This Works

Transform your room into a sanctuary with this sensual scent that transforms your equilibrium. WHEN: don't let stress spoil your day. Unwind with the sensual aroma of this opulent candle that will help you forget your worries. HOW: a potent blend of soothing Petitgrain and fragrant Jasmine essential oils that releases an exotic, natural fragrance. WHY: immerse yourself in calm and serenity and let the therapeutic properties of this luxurious candle take over.